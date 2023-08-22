Elections Eve: Cybersecurity monitor registers disruptions on Zimbabwe internet service

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

INTERNATIONAL watchdog Netblocks has confirmed that internet service has been degraded in Zimbabwe a day before the crucial general election.

The organisation said it has noted disruptions in internet service providers Netone, Econet, TelOne and Liquid Telecom.

The restrictions affect online platforms including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram and Tik Tok.

The watchdog has in the past detected internet service disruptions during opposition rallies and ahead of demonstrations.

Netblocks, an internet observatory determines internet performance via a web probe privacy-preserving analytics.