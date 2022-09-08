Electrical fault blamed for fire at Glen View Home Industry

Spread This News

An electrical fault has been identified as the cause of fire that broke out at Glen View Home Industry Complex along Willowvale Road in the capital destroying property worth hundreds of thousands.

The fire is said to have emanated from an electrical spark near some storage containers stocked with material cloth, paints and thinners all flammable before spreading.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire reportedly started around 21:00hrs, with inferno destroying three quarters of the home industry, reducing most of the finished goods stocked for market to ashes.

SMEs Committee Chairperson and Councillor Denford Ngadziore within the City of Harare said following the 13th fire outbreak at the home industry, options were being weighed to temporarily move carpenters to pave way for fire prevention work to commence.

“As City of Harare SMEs Committee we are looking into the incessant fire outbreaks at Glen View Area 8 Complex with a view to find a lasting solution,” Ngadziore said.

“Among other issues we will be looking at fire prevention methods for the area as well as Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

“The Committee might consider temporarily relocating carpenters to allow fire prevention work to commence. This needs cooperation from all stakeholders. It will investigate the possibility of an inside hand in all these repeated fires. As a City we cannot watch while people’s income is being repeatedly destroyed,” he added.

Glen View 8 Management Committee chairperson, Claudius Mutongwizo, said stringent measures and fire retardant materials were needed to curb these perennial occurrences.

“I think we need to desist from using flammable building materials such as plastics and wood in constructing our shed.

“We also need fire guards and fire points so that if a fire is to break out then those on the ground can fight out fire using these whilst waiting for fire tenders,” Mutongwiza said.

One of the affected carpenters, Clever Makatare, appealed to the government for aid to help them resuscitate their businesses.

“we appeal to the government to intervene in this catastrophe and assist us financially so that we can build again.

“Government representatives often visit to inquire what we need and we ask them to come again during this crisis and extend a helping hand,” Makatare said.