Electrical fire disrupts flights at Vic Falls airport

By Tapiwa Svondo

An electrical fire which broke out at the Victoria Falls Airport’s traffic control tower on Wednesday evening disrupted flights.

The fire was contained with flight operations resuming Thursday midday.

In a press statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Director General Eng. Chingosho, said there were no casualities.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) wishes to apologise to all its valued customers for the flight operations disruption which occurred this morning due to a fire incident as a result of an electrical fault in the basement of the Air Traffic Control Tower at Victoria Falls International Airport.

“The fire, which occurred in the evening on 10 July 2024, was contained without further incident or damage, and no one was injured,” said Chingosho.

He further apologised for the delays and inconvenience caused by the incident.

“The Authority would like to advise that the situation has normalised and that flight operations have since been restored as at 1018hrs this morning.