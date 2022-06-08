Electrician crushes student to death during training 

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 46-year old electrician at the Zimbabwe Fertiliser Company (ZFC) is being charged with culpable homicide after he accidentally crushed a third year apprenticeship student to death in a rotary screening machine.

Brian Kunaka appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda and was not asked to plead.

He was remanded to July 11 2022.

The court heard that on April 22 this year, Kunaka was at the power plant of the ZFC in Msasa.

On that day, he was in charge of the switcher board and at around 1500hours he allegedly switched on the rotary screening machine.

The now deceased Godfrey Chipoyera was still inside working on the machine and was crushed to death.

George Manokore represented the State.