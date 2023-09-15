Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return after 16-month absence

Spread This News

IOL

Ellen DeGeneres has announced her return to TV. The 65-year-old star’s eponymous ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ came to an end in May 2022 after 19 seasons and she’s now revealed her latest small screen project, ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure’, which will premiere on Discovery Channel on 23 September.

The two-hour special will follow the comic as she travels to Rwanda to learn more about gorilla conservation efforts and build her own Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. A trailer for the show sees DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi travel into the woods with a group of conservationists to observe a gorilla family. The ‘Finding Dory’ star says in a voice over: “Nothing keeps you more present than sitting with gorillas.”

The footage then cuts to the group grabbing each others’ hands as a gorilla kisses its child on the head and another voice says: “There’s nothing more special in the world than seeing an exchange of love.” According to the Discovery Channel, establishing the Ellen DeGeneres Campus came from de Rossi’s hunt to find a “nice birthday gift for her wife”, leading to the couple setting out on “one of the largest architectural and landscaping projects in the history of Rwanda.” The documentary chronicles the problems DeGeneres and her team encountered along the way, including volcano eruptions, earthquakes, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

An announcement for the show said: “It all culminates in a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them, their family, and friends as they celebrate the opening of The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.