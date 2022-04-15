Elvis Nyathi’s remains arrive in Zimbabwe for burial

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE remains of Zimbabwean man Elvis Nyathi, who was violently murdered in anti-immigrant attacks in South Africa, arrived in the country this morning.

Nyathi (43) will be laid to rest in Bulawayo.

His memorial service was held yesterday at the Hillbrow Theatre where mourners refused to be addressed by the Zimbabwean ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi, they blame the government for forcing them to live in hostile environments as they seek jobs.

He was stoned and burnt to death by South African locals in Diepsloot, Johannesburg for not having a passport by members of the infamous operation dudula.

Operation dudula is aimed at flushing out foreigners who are being accused of taking South Africans’ jobs and increasing the crime rate.

Nyathi was granted a state assisted funeral by the government.

South Africa based funeral insurance company Zororo-Pumulani pledged to repatriate his body at no cost.

Nyathi worked in Johannesburg metropolitan suburbs as a gardener twice a week where he was making R200 a day.