Elyon Spin Fest 2023: An adrenaline-fueled fusion of car spinning and chart-topping music

By Staff Reporter

Elyon Lubricants, a pioneer in automotive care innovation, is gearing up to unveil the much-anticipated Spin Fest 2023, an exhilarating fusion of car spinning and chart-topping music.

The adrenaline-charged event, set to take place at the iconic Borrowdale Racecourse on 26 November promises a day filled with high-octane excitement and entertainment.

Managed and hosted by the renowned Selekta Base, Spin Fest 2023 is not just a showcase of automotive excellence but a celebration of talent, passion, and innovation.

The event will feature live performances by two of Zimbabwe’s music sensations, ExQ and Shashl, adding a musical dimension to the spectacle of spinning cars.

ExQ, known for his electrifying performances, will be rocking the stage with tracks from his latest album, ‘Enoch,’ which has already captivated audiences across the continent.

Shashl, on the other hand, will serenade the crowd with melodious tunes from her latest EP, ‘Solitude,’ and will also unveil her upcoming single ‘Dhipisa,’ featuring the talented King98.

The event promises to be a groundbreaking experience as car-spinning enthusiasts and music lovers converge to witness skillful stunts by the best spinners in the country. The tarmac will transform into a stage for daring maneuvers, igniting the crowd with the roar of engines and the scent of burning rubber.

Tiffany White, Marketing Director of Elyon Lubricants, expressed her excitement, stating, “Spin Fest is more than an event; it’s a celebration of talent, passion, and the spirit of innovation that Elyon Lubricants stands for. We are thrilled to bring together the worlds of automotive excellence and musical genius.”

Elyon Spin Fest 2023 not only promises a spectacular blend of automotive prowess and music extravaganza but also an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the world of high-energy performances and precision driving.

Tickets for Spin Fest 2023 will be available on the day of the event, with VIP packages offering exclusive access to meet-and-greets with the artists and spinners.