EMA stops coal miner, issues US$5k ticket for operating without environmental impact certificate

By James Muonwa

AN errant coal miner in Matebeleland North province has been fined US$5 000 for operating without the requisite Environmental lmpact Assessment (EIA) certificate.

Additionally, the firm, BEETEE Mining Syndicate, was on Tuesday slapped with a US$500 ticket for improperly storing inflammable substances.

Ministry of Information permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana confirmed the development in a post on X.

“BEETEE Mining Syndicate, a mining company that is extracting coal at Kalungwizi coal mine was yesterday (14/05/24) slapped with a US$5 000 ticket by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) for mining without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Certificate.

“An additional USD500 ticket was issued for storing fuel in plastic containers. EMA, therefore, ordered BEETEE Mining Syndicate to stop mining and concentrate on getting the EIA certificate first,” said Mangwana.

The top government official said President Emmerson Mnangagwa is consistent that he wants order to prevail in the mining sector.