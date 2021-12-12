EMCOZ, ZCTU Commit To Dialogue To Resolve Economic Challenges

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

BUSINESS and labour representatives have committed to work closely with the government in resolving the socio-economic challenges bedevilling the nation through constructive dialogue.

The commitment was made at the Tripartite Negotiation Forum (TNF) workshop which ended in the resort city of Victoria Falls Friday with partners – Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ), the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), and the government represented by the Labor Ministry – convened.

Addressing delegates, the ZCTU president, Florence Taruvinga expressed shock at the increase in the cost of living despite a raft of measures having been put in place to address the vice of inflation.

“The prices of goods and services continue to rise. Even prices that have been pegged in US dollars are also rising. We need to find out what is really happening in our country,” she said.

“The participation of the social partners in public policy formulation, implementation and monitoring processes can fundamentally contribute to ensuring the ownership, transparency, and governance of development strategies and policies in Zimbabwe.”

Taruvinga added participation was one of the pillars of sustainability.

“We also note that social dialogue, as a mechanism for participation and consensus building in the world of work, is a key element of decent work and must play a central role in the fight against poverty,” she said.

EMCOZ vice president Jabulani Dube said effective use of the TNF would go a long way in consensus building.

“Successful social dialogue structures and processes have the potential to resolve important socio-economic issues and processes, encourage good governance, advance social and industrial peace and stability and boost economic programmes,” he said.

“Fair terms of employment, decent working conditions, safety and health at work and development for the benefit of all cannot be achieved without the involvement of workers, employers, and government.”