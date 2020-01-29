Emmanuel Bawa Shines As Zimbabwe U-19 Beats Canada

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Under-19s 271 for 7 beat Canada Under-19s 176 all out by 95 runs

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD teenage prodigy Emannuel Bawa scored a sparkling unbeaten century as Zimbabwe Under-19 recovered from a horror start to beat minnows Canada by 95 runs in a ICC Under-19 World Cup Plate Quarterfinal match in Potchefstroom, South Africa Tuesday.

After managing only one win against Scotland and suffering two defeats to Pakistan and Bangladesh in the group stages, Zimbabwe will be hoping for a respectable finish after dropping to the Plate Championship.

But for long periods in yesterday’s game, Zimbabwe, who had won the toss and elected to bat first, seemed destined for more disappointment after being reduced to 54 for five inside the first 15 overs by a determined Canada side.

It took the heroic effort by the team’s middle order led by Bawa while Taurayi Tugwete and Gareth Chirawu chipped in with half centuries.

Batting at number five, Tugwete hit a 50 off 75 balls while the number nine batsman Chirawu wouldn’t give his wicket away cheaply, cracking an 54 unbeaten runs off only 45 deliveries.

Bawa, though, was the star of the show for Zimbabwe, arriving to the crease in the 16th over and remaining unbeaten, with 13 fours.

After a valiant batting display, the young Zimbabwe side put up a brilliant bowling effort, reducing Canada to 69 for 5 in the 21st overs and bowling the North American side for 176 in 47.3 overs.

The trio of Chirawu, Sakhumuzi Ndlela and Nkosilathi Nungu were impressive with ball in hand after picking up two wickets each.

Meanwhile, Donald Tiripano and Sikandar Raza took a wicket each as Zimbabwe reduced Sri Lanka to 122 for two in their first innings before bad light brought a premature end to the second day of the final test at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Earlier Zimbabwe had posted 406 all out in their first innings and will head into the third day on Wednesday with leading by 284 runs with Kusal Mendis (19 not out) and Angelo Mathews (four not out).