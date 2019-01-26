Emotional scenes as thousands throng Tuku memorial gig (picture story)

Jah Prayzah breaks into tears during Tuku gig

By Idah Mhetu

THOUSANDS of music fans thronged the National Sports Stadium Saturday to celebrate the life of late music legend Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

Dubbed Tuku Memorial Concert, the event was organised by Zimbabwean music promoters and featured both old and young local artists who have illuminated the country’s music scene.

Mtukudzi, who succumbed to a heart related ailment aged 66 Wednesday, was later declared a national hero by government, becoming the first ever musician in the history of post-independence Zimbabwe to be given the highest honour of the land.

He will be laid to rest Sunday afternoon at his rural Madziwa home, Mt Darwin, in Mashonaland Central province.

Below are images captured during the Tuku music concert.

All images by Idah Mhetu

Nyaradzo Group chief executive Philip Mataranyika driving Tuku’s body into the stadium.

Musicians Jah-Prayzah and Sulumani Chimbetu following proceedings at the ceremony.

Alick Macheso breaks into tears. Behind him – fellow musician Somandla Ndebele

Popular musician Andy Muridzo and others hold on to the hearse during prayer

Zim artists hold on to Tuku’s hearse during prayer

Tuku’s coffin at the stadium

Veteran Jazz musician Bob Nyabinde was part of the proceedings

Sports and Arts Minister Kirsty Coventry, husband join other top government officials

Some members of the public at the gig

Long time Tuku band member Piki Kasamba failing to control his tears

Tuku’s body finally being taken to the Zimbabwe National Army’s One Commando Barracks in Harare