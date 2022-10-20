End of Error: Rights lawyers successfully challenge two-year ZUPCO monopoly 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has ended public transporter ZUPCO’s two-years long monopoly after successfully challenging provision of the Public Health (COVID -19) Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order 2020.

The law had barred private operators as a means to contain the spread of Covid-19 but left hundreds across the country unemployed.

Thousands had to endure a continuous transport crisis as ZUPCO became overwhelmed by huge volumes of commuters.

Bulawayo High court judge Justice Evangelista Kabasa ruled that Section 4(2)(a) of the Public Health (COVID -19) Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order 2020, was unlawful, irregular and invalid and set it aside.

“We have stripped the state-run ZUPCO of its widely despised monopoly in the transport sector by outlawing legislation which created a domination for Zupco to provide bus and commuter omnibus transport services to passengers across Zimbabwe,” said the ZLHR.

“The ban on private bus and commuter omnibus operators by government in March 2020 made Zupco the only approved public transport provider, thereby spawning a major transport crisis in the country. This compelled our lawyer Josephat Tshuma, who represented Tshova Mubaiwa, a network of commuter omnibus owners operating in Bulawayo, to in October 2021 challenge the monopoly created by government.

“After hearing arguments from Tshova Mubaiwa and respondents who included health minister Constantino Chiwenga, police commissioner general Godwin Matanga, local government minister July Moyo, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Kabasa ruled that section 4(2)(a) of the Public Health (COVID -19) Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order 2020, which provides that only ZUPCO could transport passengers, is unlawful, irregular and invalid and therefore set it aside.

“Several people were in 2020 left unemployed as a result of the arbitrary ban of commuter omnibuses and their right to choose and carry out a profession of their choice as provided in section 64 of the Constitution was violated.

“The ban also violated their right to administrative justice as enshrined in Section 68 of the Constitution. In representing Tshova Mubaiwa, we sought to advance the rights to administrative action and the rights to a trade of one’s choice,” said ZLHR.