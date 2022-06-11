Energy sector workers scoff at salary increment, demand US dollars 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

WORKERS in the energy sector have scoffed at a recent 65% salary increment in the local currency and demanded that their wages be paid in US dollars instead.

The least paid miner will get $71 000 up from $46 000, after employers agreed to the hike last month.

Zimbabwe Energy Workers Union (Zewu) secretary general, Martin Chikuni, said the increment is a slap in the face of workers.

“This is inadequate in view of hyperinflation. The only solution is to peg salaries in US dollars. We are not happy at all,” Chikuni said.

Chikuni said mine workers should be earning at least US$600 as the hike was not sustainable.

“As workers, we want the lowest employee to get at least US$600. The current salary increment will not sustain the worker in the face of this hyper inflationary situation,” he said.