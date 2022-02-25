England-Born Teen Commits Future To Zimbabwe Warriors

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BORN teenage defender Kai Garande, who has been making significant progress at Championship side Millwall, has committed his international future with the Warriors.

The 19-year-old highly rated left-back who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, signed his first professional contract with the English Championship side in October 2021 after leaving Charlton Academy.

Garande has been in impressive form for Millwall U23s’ leading to his recent invite to train with the first team.

Team Zimbabwe UK Chief executive officer Marshall Gore, who is also championing the harnessing of talent in the diaspora community, confirmed the news.

Gore accompanied Garande to the Zimbabwe Embassy in the UK where the youngster paid a visit alongside his father.

“We are excited to have Kai on our books. The future of Zimbabwe football is bright with the vast talent in the diaspora and at home. If we blend it well we can reach the Promised Land. #WC2026,” said Gore on his Facebook post.

Garande has been a target of several clubs including fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers who he almost joined before they were beaten to his signature by Millwall.

The rising star is currently recovering from a slight injury he suffered training with the first team and will be aiming for a first team breakthrough when he returns to action.

Garande joins other England-born or bred players such as Tendayi Darikwa, Admiral Muskwe, Jordan Zemura, Kundai Benyu, Brendan Galloway, only to mention a few who have chosen to represent the Warriors in international football.