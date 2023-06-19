England-born Warriors midfielder Benyu eyes SA PSL move

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwe international midfielder Kundai Benyu is targeting a move to the South African Premiership after revealing he has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Scotland.

Benyu, who was part of the Warriors squad at the previous Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon is a free agent after leaving IBV of Iceland.

The 25-year-old box-to-box midfielder has reportedly attracted interest from clubs overseas, but has his sights on a dance in South Africa’s topflight league.

“I feel I’m ready [for PSL football]. It will be a challenge of course because I have only played my football in Africa on a few occasions with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations which is the highest standard of African football,” Benyu said in an interview with Goal.com.

“I handled myself well there so there is nothing stopping me from showing what I’m capable of doing in South Africa. Obviously, it will be a challenge, I need to adjust because I know every league is different.

“South Africa is just around the corner from Zimbabwe. I have a lot of family members in Zim. The interest from South African teams is more serious.

“It will be a difficult decision, there is a lot to take in. But whenever I have a gut feeling about something I go for it.

“Personally I want to do as much as I can do in South Africa. I feel I’m at an age where I’m coming into my prime and hopefully, achieve something in the African Champions League. I’m sure I’ll reach a decision that I’ll be happy with.”

Benyu started his career at Ipswich Town, where he was part of the academy setup before sealing a big move to Scottish giants Celtic.

He has also had stints at other clubs in England and Sweden before his recent spell in Iceland.

After announcing his intention to move to South Africa, Benyu has reportedly attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates.

Benyu’s agent, Tendai Nyatito of SRV Sports Group, said they are still weighing their options after recently receiving offers from South African clubs.

“Our main aim is to get Kundai the best possible opportunity for him to showcase his talent and take his career to the next level,” Nyatito said.

“We were so close to securing EFL Championship football for him after 2021 Afcon and it has been our mission since to make sure that we find him a home where he is made to feel welcome, allowed to showcase his ability.

“He will be a major asset to the club that secures his signature in the next few weeks.”