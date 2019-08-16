English football giants Arsenal, WorldRemit re-launch Future Stars

By Staff Reporter

ENGLISH football powerhouse, Arsenal has partnered mobile money transfer agency, World Remit to sponsor a male and female coach from Africa or the Americas to attend an exclusive training programme with the London club.

The training programme, launched by the club and World Remit, is being held under the auspices of the Arsenal Football Development coaches in the British capital.

The Future Stars programme is the second edition and was introduced to celebrate the positive impact that grassroots youth football coaches have on their communities through helping the children they train to develop life skills both on and off the pitch.

Future Stars is free to apply for and open to youth team (under 16s) coaches from across Africa and the Americas.

WorldRemit will sponsor two winners, one male and one female, to fly to London for a personalised coaching programme with Arsenal Football Development coaches.

Through the programme, 20 shortlisted coaches will be rewarded with Arsenal shirts for their youth squad.

The applicants will be assessed by a panel of judges who shall look at the commitment of the coach to improving the lives of their community, the impact the coach has had on young people within their community, the strength of the coach’s proposal to pass on their training on their return home.

Judges will include Catherine Wines, Co-Founder at WorldRemit; Simon McManus, Head Coach at Arsenal Football Development; and Marc Thorogood, Business Manager at Arsenal Football Development.

Andrew Stewart, Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit, said: “Our customers work hard every day to send money home to support their communities. Inspired by them, we developed the Future Stars programme with Arsenal to shine a spotlight on youth community coaches who use their passion for football to build a better future for others.

“The standard of applications for last year’s programme exceeded our expectations. We’re excited to build on this success and celebrate the incredible contributions of male and female coaches from across Africa and the Americas.”

Simon McManus, Head Coach at Arsenal Football Development said: “Community engagement has always been at the heart of everything we do and we continue to work hard to promote greater levels of participation in sport, both in north London and around the world.”

“The Future Stars programme is all about recognising youth coaches across Africa and the Americas who bring communities together and are changing lives through football.

“We are looking forward to celebrating them and welcoming the two winning coaches to train with us at the Emirates!”

Last year’s Future Stars winner was Hamisi Mohamed from Young Talents Soccer Academy. Hamisi founded Young Talents, a mixed academy outside Nairobi, Kenya, to bring young members of his community together and help them avoid falling into tribalism, drug abuse and crime.