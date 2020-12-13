Enraged Woman Stones Hubby’s Lover

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE old adage, hell hath no fury than a woman scorned, came true on Wednesday when a 21-year-old Shamva woman stoned her husband’s lover after discovering the infidelity which has been going on under her nose.

Talent Mushumba of Wadzanai township, Shamvwa, was arraigned at Bindura magistrates’ courts on Friday facing charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

Mushamba pleaded guilty to both charges and was slapped with a two-month jail term which was commuted to 70 hours of community service by magistrate Samantha Dlamini.

She was further fined $4 100 for malicious damage to property to be paid before December 31.

Prosecutor Shiella Maribha told the court that on 30 July, Mushamba was told by a friend that her husband Lovemore Chikuma was having an extra marital affair with one Trish Bvuta.

She armed herself with stones and proceeded to Bvuta’s homestead.

Upon arrival, she broke windowpanes and asbestos before gaining entry in the house where she pelted Bvuta and another occupant Betty Chikuwira with stones on the head.

The duo was rushed to hospital for injuries sustained.

A report was made at Shamva police station leading to Mushumba’s arrest.