Enzo claims victimisation by ‘jealous’ fellow artists

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

FAST rising Zimdancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall has made sensational claims he was being threatened and physically abused by fellow artists who follow him to concerts.

Enzo, real name Stephen Mamhare, said he now turns down gigs held in Harare because of musicians and their ‘minions’ who have the motive of destroying his music career.

Speaking to a local radio station recently, the ‘Magate’ chanter said he felt safer performing away from Harare as few can travel long distances just to harm him.

“In the music industry, there are fellow artists who are not happy with the fact that I am doing well and feel I am dominating their space.

“Some of the people who attack me, I failed to work with them in the past. Some are not happy that I am signed to Chillspot Record label.

“I have been getting (threatening) phone calls from musicians and their henchmen telling me not to perform at certain events.

“Most of these people are based in Harare. This is why I turn down Harare gigs. I prefer going to perform elsewhere as they cannot follow me,” he said.

The dancehall star on Saturday was pelted with objects which he claimed were ‘ice’ when he was performing at the Borrowdale Race Course in Harare.

According to Enzo, this was the umpteenth time he was involved in such a situation.

Although he said he was aware of the artists manipulating people to harm him, the 25-year-old did not disclose any names.

The award winning singer took to his Instagram page entreating God to protect him.

“God guide me through this, you gave me this talent so no human being can dash it away, in the midst of all my enemies keep me firm and strong,” he wrote.

Enzo Ishall has been dominating the airwaves and recently released a track, ‘Vanokudherera’ which has been on Number1 YouTube trending for the past three days, bagging over 80 000 views.

‘Vanokudherera’ suggests people disrespecting him because he does not practice witchcraft.