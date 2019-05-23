Enzo Ishall accused of stealing song

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

UPCOMING Zimdancehall artist, King Prittel has made sensational claims that chanter, Enzo Ishall breached intellectual property rights, stealing his newly released track, ‘Vanodheerera (Hausi muroyi)’ from him.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, the Zvishavane based musician spoke on why he believed the fast rising dancehall star stole his song “Dai ndairoya” and turned it into “Vanodheerera”.

King Prittel, real name Prince Purazeni, claimed that Enzo Ishall’s track released this May is a carbon copy of his own track released earlier this year in March.

Both songs touch on the same issue of disrespect.

“I released my song in March and he released this month with same lines and content.

“First four lines of his song are similar to mine and then my concept was also emphasised on his video,” he said.

The upcoming musician claims Enzo plagiarised his lyrics after either listening to his track ‘Dai ndairoya’ on Youtube or when the music was circulated on social media.

He went on to add that he had made efforts to reach out to Enzo but had been snubbed.

“He (Enzo Ishall) does not pick up my calls.

“His producers Fantan and Enzo denied stealing the song, they insulted me rather.

“They were asking me where he got the song when he has been to Zvishavane once for a night performance.”

Enzo Ishall could not be reached for a comment.

This will be the second time the Harare artist is accused of breaching intellectual property rights.

Earlier this year, he released his ‘Magate’ video and the concept had striking similarities with Boss Pumacol’s “Zvirikutamba Zvega.”

Enzo Ishall rose to fame with hit tracks, Kanjiva which scooped song of the year 2019 at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) and Magate and has been dominating the airwaves since then.