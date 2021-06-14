Enzo Ishall Hints on Quitting Music

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMDANCEHALL sensation, Enzo Ishall has hinted at plans to quit the music scene this year.

The ‘50 Magate’ chanter was uncovered by Mbare’s Chillpost Record Label and has been making waves since then.

He rose to fame in 2018 with his hit track, ‘Kanjiva’ that dominated the airwaves for the greater part of 2018 and 2019.

‘Kanjiva’ was voted video of the year on ZBC TV’s 2018 Top 50 chart, making the musician a household name.

In an Instagram post, Enzo Ishall born Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere said his last offering will be dropped on 1 September. He, however, did not disclose his future plans.

“Misi inosiyana, uchafara, ucharwadziswa, asi nyarara, Mwari havana kurara.

“Kudzanai. My last year as a musician’s last song will be released on the 1st of September.”

The 27-year-old has churned out several chart-topping tracks including; ‘Kanjiva’, ‘Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka’, ’50 Magate’, ‘Mhamha’ among others that have done exceptionally well in the local music scene.