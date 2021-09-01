Enzo Ishall Quits Music, Drops Last Track

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMDANCEHALL star, Enzo Ishall has left the music scene, leaving fans with his last banger, ‘Ehee’ which he dropped Wednesday.

The ‘Kanjiva’ hitmaker who became a household name three years ago churning out hit tracks throughout announced plans to quit music earlier in June.

Enzo Ishall, born Kudzanai Stephen Mamhare’s talent was unearthed by famous Mbare’s Chillspot Record Label and went on to bag several awards, dominating local and regional airwaves.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the ‘50 Magate’ chanter thanked his fans for supporting his art adding that he had decided to pursue other ‘chapters’.

“Evidently, today is a day of mixed feelings, remembering the past and looking forward to the future and what it has to bring,” he wrote.

“l hope you understand that l have to pursue my next chapter in life, just as each and every one of you should. Every time l got into the studio or on stage to perform, I gave my all, and also being able to win many awards was both a privilege and an honour for me.

“I want to thank you Zimbabwe and my fans who gave me their love & supported me through everything, l can’t thank you enough.

“To the critics for making me a stronger person, because, in difficult moments, I have learnt to remain positive and to keep working hard. Special mention to Mangoma Depot…Levels,Ribhe NaFantan for giving me a chance and making Enzo Ishall.

“In the end we can all look back and realise that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story & made history together. God Is In Control. Until Next Time. Enzo Ishall (Kudzanai Stephen Mamhare). Signing out,” he added.