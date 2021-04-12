Epworth Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Corpse To Know Fate Tuesday

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

AN EPWORTH man accused of sexually abusing a corpse last year will know his fate this Tuesday when Harare Magistrate Isheanesu Matova makes his judgment upon completion of trial.

Big Sipiliano is facing charges of violating a corpse and indecent assault.

He denied the allegations throughout trial but two witnesses nailed him arguing he sexually abused the corpse.

It was Sipiliano’s defence that he did nothing with the corpse but “only touched the body.”

According to the state, on January 2 last year, one of the witnesses was attending a funeral in Epworth with other neighbours where the body of the late was lying state in a room.

It is alleged that Sipiliano arrived and entered the room before saying: “Musikana uyu ndakabvira kare ndichimuda. Dai ndakatorara naye hangu achiri mupenyu, manje hazviperi zvakadaro.(I have always loved this woman. I wish I had slept with her before her death, but this will not end well).”

Sipiliano went on to uncover the body and told other mourners she was still looking beautiful.

He allegedly went on top of the corpse and made sexually suggestive moves with his clothes on.

The court heard one of the mourners tried to stop Sipiliano but to no avail as he threatened to assault the woman restraining him.

After the act, Sipiliano went to one of the witnesses and grabbed her from behind.

A report was later made to police, leading to his arrest.

The state is represented by Shambidzani Fungura and Vincent Chidembo.