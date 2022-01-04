Epworth Man In Court For Stealing 21 Cattle, 21 Goats, 5 Sheep

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 51-year-old Epworth man Peter Makwava was arrested recently while stealing a herd of stolen cattle including goats and sheep.

Makwava allegedly stole the livestock from TwentyDales Estate in Harare.

The stolen livestock included 21 cattle, 21 goats, and five sheep.

Makwava appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who remanded him in custody to January 18 for the police to complete their investigations.

The complainant is Munyaradzi Java.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) allegations are that on December 30 last year, Makwava allegedly went to TwentyDales Estates, and sneaked into the kraal before he drove away from the livestock with the assistance of two other suspects who are still at large.

The state alleges Java noticed the suspects and the trio fled, but Java managed to arrest Makwava.

The value of the stolen animals is US$5000 and all were recovered.