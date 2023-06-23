Epworth’s climate champion amplifies children’s voices

UNICEF

Epworth, Zimbabwe- Desire Nyagura is emerging as a leading voice in Zimbabwe’s fight against climate change and is aggressively pushing for a clean and safe environment in urban areas.

Nyagura (18) from Epworth, a township on the eastern periphery of the capital Harare, has been in the thick of things from an early age by providing leadership as a climate advocate.

He is a member of the Adolescent Youth Advisory Committee for UNICEF Zimbabwe and a former junior mayor for Epworth.

“In Epworth, I have been pushing for practical steps to be taken to protect the environment by authorities and the community,” Nyagura said.

“I advocate against unsafe and improper waste disposal and unsustainable waste management systems.

“There are dumpsites in Epworth, which are located in delicate areas, and they pose a major threat to the environment and wellbeing of the community.

“Through the Junior Council, we pushed for proper management, and the local authorities have been trying, but clearly, they are failing to maintain the dumpsites, and that’s why I am now advocating for their relocation.”

Call to action

He is mobilising the community to sign a petition to relocate a dumpsite in Epworth’s Glenwood Park, which he says has become a health time bomb.

“The dumpsite is now an eyesore,” Nyagura said. “It is in the middle of a housing area and a business centre, which does not bode well for the community’s health.

“I have started collecting signatures for the petition I intend to submit to the council for action to be taken before it is too late.

“I am receiving much support from the business owners, who are the most affected by the dumpsite, and I will submit it in the coming few days.”