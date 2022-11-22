Equipment from old Coventry College campus donated to children in Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Coventry Observer

COMPUTERS, laptops and printers used in Coventry College’s recently closed Henley Campus have been refurbished and sent to help underprivileged children at a primary school in Zimbabwe.

The donated IT equipment included obsolete computer equipment as well as scanners and projectors from the campus, which closed last year.

It will go towards helping to improve the education and learning resources at Chimurenga Primary School, which is in Zimbabwe’s Eastern Province.

The college used Coventry business SawiTECH to wipe the hard drives of the equipment.

The firm takes its name from an abbreviation of ‘Sahwira’, meaning best friend in the Shona language which is native to Zimbabwe.

Peaceful Chimbwanda, Asset Recovery Manager at SawiTECH, hopes that more colleges, schools and businesses in the region will support the project to improve education access in Zimbabwe.

The college’s Vice Principal for Business Growth, Engagement and Partnerships, Gemma Knott, added she hoped the equipment will be extremely beneficial to children in Zimbabwe.