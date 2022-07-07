Eric Holder found guilty of Nipsey Hussle murder

Spread This News

Bang Showbiz

Eric Holder has been found guilty of murdering Nipsey Hussle.

The rapper was killed outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019, and on Wednesday, a jury found the 32-year-old guilty of first-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm, and two charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

The other charges stem from Holder also allegedly shooting 56-year-old Kerry Latham and Sharmi Villnueva, 44, during the fatal attack on the rapper.

He faces life in prison.

Nipsey, who was 33 when he died, passed away from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, with authorities saying at the time of his death that a man had approached the rapper and two others, fired “numerous” shots and “It was a devastating attack… a very personal attack.”

Branding the musician’s killing “premeditated and deliberate” murder, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney added Hussle was “shot from the bottom of his feet to the top of his head”.

He said the attack was launched after the rapper accused fellow gang-member Holder of being a “snitch”.

Just before firing, he added, Holder told Nipsey: “You’re through”, and when the first shot hit him, the Grammy-winning rapper is said to have shouted: “You got me.”

In his opening statement, Holder’s defence attorney Aaron Jansen admitted his client shot Hussle, telling the jury and Judge H Clay Jacke: “Eric Holder shot and killed Nipsey Hussle.”

But he said it was a crime committed “in the heat of passion.”

Holder grew up in a tough area of south Los Angeles, where he and his victim were recruited by the Rollin’ 60s gang, also known as the Neighbourhood Crips.

Nipsey, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, is survived by daughter Emani, 13 and son Kross, five, from his relationships with Tanisha Foster, 35, and 37-year-old Lauren London, respectively.