Esigodini College buckles under pressure, allows students defaulting on US$350 fees to undergo assessment 

By Tapiwa Svondo

ESIGODINI Agricultural College has buckled under pressure from restive students, who faced gloomy prospects of deferring studies due to non-payment of attachment fees pegged at US$350.

Authorities, who last week had threatened to bar defaulters from submitting work-related learning projects which form part of their final examination mark, made a U-turn and allowed them to make presentations before assessors at the weekend. This was after publication of the stand-off by NewZimbabwe.com.

Communication gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com shows the institution’s vice president, Sinikweyinkosi Ndlovu, gave a green light to students in arrears, who were previously told not to bother coming to campus, to present project reports with or without paying the outstanding fees balances.

“Can all those that have not presented their reports to (do so at) college today, and you are only given tomorrow to present. Whether you have paid or not please come to college. Later than that, the session would be over.

“Make sure that your attachment fee is cleared before opening in August,” said Ndlovu.

NewZimbabwe.com learnt that the college which under normal circumstances only conducts business from Monday to Friday, extended operating hours to Saturday in order to accommodate learners, who unfortunately could not come for presentations on time for various reasons.

The institution’s principal, Farai Gomo, confirmed that the college extended opening hours to Saturday for students to complete their work-related projects presentations.

“All our students managed to present the attachment reports. We never refused anyone (time) to present. A few had to finish yesterday, Saturday, because they did not finish on Friday.

“No one was left out, I have the record from the coordinator…”