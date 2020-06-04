Establish Covid-19 National Trust Fund

Spread This News











By Gorden Moyo

Noting that the coronavirus pandemic has already upended the public health care system, eroded the livelihoods of millions of people and deepened the economic headwinds across the country;

Realising that when the Covid-19 virus landed on the shores of Zimbabwe, the country was already sinking under the weight of its worst economic turmoil since 2008;

Whereas the government of Zimbabwe is bankrupt and unable to contain the coronavirus pathogens from its own sources;

Appreciating the huge financial succour and humanitarian aid, donations, contributions and grants made by philanthropists, embassies, international agencies, faith- based organisations, and business as well as the Chinese coronavirus diplomacy;

Recognising that State Corruption and illicit financial flows are stock-in trade in the Mnangagwa- administration as they were in the Mugabe regime;

Concerned about the reports of distortions, extortions, and corruption in the procurement, allocation and distribution of Covid-19 materials;

Worried about the weak public finance management system and institutions of accountability, transparency, and monitoring of Covid-19 resources;

Appalled by the alleged reports that some of the Covid-19 resources donated to government are diverted to the private charity organisations;

And concerned by the weaponisation of the coronavirus by some state authorities who distribute the Covid-19 resources only to their bases leaving the rest of the medical professionals across the country exposed to the deadly virus.

The President of Zimbabwe who has declared zero tolerance to corruption, who has touted his administration as a listening government, who has compaigned under the slogan ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ and who has rebranded his regime as the ‘Second Republic’ is called upon to stop recieving donations at State House and instead establish an Independent Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

The Fund should consist of men and women of integrity who will fund- raise, receive, allocate, distribute, and report on all donations fairly, equitably and urgently.

God save us.

Dr Gorden Moyo is Director, Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) and Senior Lecturer, Lupane State University (LSU)