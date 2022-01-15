Ethiopia Asks WHO To Investigate Body’s Chief

Spread This News

By BBC

ETHIOPIA’S government has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate its own boss, the Ethiopian Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for what it describes as his “harmful misinformation” and “misconduct” over the country’s conflict.

“He has been interfering in the internal affairs of Ethiopia, including Ethiopia’s relations with the state of Eritrea,” the government said.

It also warned that Dr Tedros could threaten the integrity of the health body.

Just this week, Dr Tedros described living conditions in war-hit Tigray as “hell” and accused the government of preventing vital medicine entering the region.

Meanwhile the government has accused its opposition – the Tigray rebels – of blocking aid.

All sides in the conflict have been accused of attacking or confiscating aid supplies.

Addis Ababa has previously accused Dr Tedros of supporting the Tigray rebels during Ethiopia’s civil war, which he has denied.

Tedros is Tigrayan and was health minister in a previous Ethiopian government, which was led by the TPLF.