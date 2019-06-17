Ethiopia internet shutdown now in seventh day

An internet blackout affecting many parts of Ethiopia is now in its seventh day.

The service resumed in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Friday afternoon but appears to be down in much of the rest of the country, the BBC’s Kalkidan Yibeltal reports.

It has returned sporadically over the past week, but not for long periods of time.

The text messaging service has also been shut down since Thursday.

The closure of the services coincides with nationwide exams, which some say may be the reason for the shut down.

There has been speculation the measures are aimed at trying to stop students cheating, but the authorities have not confirmed this.