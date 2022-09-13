Ethiopian Airlines named Sanganai/Hlanganani expo official airline; carrier to launch Bulawayo service

Spread This News

By Agencies

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority assigned Ethiopian Airlines as the official carrier of the Authority’s international customers and journalists who would fly to attend the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The airline will be flying from London to Joshua Mqabuko International Airport via Addis Ababa carrying visitors of the expo which will be held from 13 to 15 October this year.

Speaking on the arrangement, the Authority stated that it “is pleased to partner with the Ethiopian Airlines as the official International Airline partner for Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo from 13-15 October 2022. This expo, the first after prolonged suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a business opportunity for all travel and tourism players, Ethiopian Airlines included”.

Ethiopian Airlines is also set to start a direct flight between London and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second city, on October 30. According to the airline, the direct flight from London would make a breakthrough for the growth of economy and tourism of Bulawayo.

Bulawayo is one of the three flight destinations of Ethiopian Airlines in Zimbabwe along with Harare and Victoria Falls.

Various airlines are showing interest to enter Zimbabwe’s air market. Some airlines including Eurowings Discover, and RwandAir have already started operations in the country while Emirates increased its flight frequency.