Ethiopian Ambassador tours Museum of African Liberation in Harare

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

NEWLY appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rashid Mohamed earlier this week visited the Museum of African Liberation in Harare on a familiarisation tour.

Ambassador Mohammed commended the Government of Zimbabwe for taking this initiative of championing the idea saying the history of the continent’s liberation for colonialism will now find an organisational expression.

Ambassador Mohammed affirmed Ethiopia’s support towards the initiative as they view it as a site of political, economic and cultural reneissance.

He also said his county is keen to avail Ethiopian cuisine to the Heritage Village, hailing the Zimbabwe Government for dedicating a section of the museum to exhibit one of the great conquests of Africa – the Adwa Victory.

During the tour Ambassador Mohammed was taken to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces section where he had an encounter with the Zebra that has found home at the Liberation City.

Winding up his visit, Ambassador Mohammed met with the CEO of INSTAK, Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi and held discussions centred on the importance of the site in documenting history and heritage of Africa.

The Ethiopian Ambassador had an opportunity to water the solidarity tree which was planted by his predecessor, Dina Mufti in 2020.

The Museum of African Liberation is an ambitious project by emerging pan African think tank, Institute if African Knowledge (INSTAK) in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe.