Ethiopia’s Bethleme Alemu vows will not visit SA after embassy humiliation

By Showbiz Reporter

TOP Ethiopian businesswoman Bethleme Alemu says she will not be visiting South Africa anymore following her humiliation and “xenophobic” treatment she suffered in the hands of embassy officials in Addis Ababa.

One of the world’s 100 most powerful women, according to Forbes, took to her twitter to vent her frustrations over the experience she went through while trying to obtain a visa to Johannesburg.

“Humiliating, disgusting and xenophobic treatment I endured at the hands of the visa officer,” she posted.