eTV’s Scandal! to air seven days a week

E.tv’s popular soapie, Scandal! confirmed on Wednesday, 10 July that it will soon play Monday to Sunday.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reveals that Scandal! will air brand new episodes daily as the show is expanding its episode offering.

“Scandal! to air every day. The e.tv soapie is expanding its episode offering. The show will be airing 7 days a week. Brand new episodes will now be broadcast from Mondays to Sundays,” says Mphela.

Mphela adds that the move will begin this weekend and the show will continue to air at 19h30 on the channel.

The e.tv soapie which currently plays weekdays at 19:30 competes with Mzansi Magic’s My Brother’s Keeper and SABC1’s Skeem Saam.

The Broadcasting Research Council of South Africa’s (BRCSA) May figures reveal that Scandal! pulled 3.5 million viewers and received 3.2 million viewers in June.

It is currently in third place after House of Zwide with 4.4 million viewers and Isitha: The Enemy with 3.5 million.