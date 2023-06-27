EU accepts Zimbabwe’s invitation to observe 2023 harmonised elections

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THE European Union (EU) Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst Von Kirchmann has accepted an invitation by the government to observe this year’s elections.

In a statement on Twitter Monday, Kirchmann appreciated the invitation saying this would strengthen relations between Zimbabwe and the EU.

“The EU warmly welcomes the invitation from the government of Zimbabwe to observe the harmonised elections of 2023 in Zimbabwe.

“This invitation clearly demonstrates the trust, cooperation, and partnership between Zimbabwe and the EU,” Kirchmann said.

Zimbabwe and the Western bloc have in the past few years been working on improving their relations on the international platform.

The EU has been pressing for the implementation of political reforms and the recognition of the rule of law as well as respect for human rights.

Zimbabwean elections are being held while tensions are high as opposition players fear repeat of the 2008 and 2013 scenarios where opposition voters were subjected to torture and human rights abuses.

In his address to Zanu PF supporters on Saturday during the party’s manifesto launch in Chipinge, President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for peace, unity and harmony during the election period urging Zimbabweans to shun violence.