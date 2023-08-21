EU EOM dismisses bribery allegations, says it’s an attempt to discredit mission

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

EUROPEAN Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) chief observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo has dismissed a state media report his mission is engaging in inappropriate conduct such as buying gifts for journalists to influence negative publicity ahead of Wednesday’s general election.

Addressing journalists on Sunday during a press conference after deploying 44 short-term observers in Harare, Castaldo said: “We have a simple methodology that we use and we respect this methodology. Those are just rumours. We do not comment on rumours and we go ahead with our precious work and our commitment until the end of this mission.

Earlier on Saturday, Castaldo stated that, “The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) is astounded by the defamatory and malicious accusations made in an article, published in local Zimbabwean media last Friday.

“These allegations are based on unsubstantiated rumors and entirely fabricated. The EU EOM and its observers do not engage in inappropriate activities, nor does it interfere in the process. The EU EOM adheres to a strict code of conduct.”

Further, Castaldo said: “The EU EOM has taken note of previous unacceptable attempts to discredit the mission. The EU EOM sees these articles as blatant disinformation of the Zimbabwean public. They reflect a continued effort to undermine the EU EOM and credible election observation.

“The EU EOM continues its work, according to its mandate and methodology based on the principles of independence, impartiality and non-interferences,” said Castaldo.

The EU EOM was invited by the government of Zimbabwe to conduct a comprehensive, independent, impartial assessment of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the 44 short-term observers group is the third contingent, following the core team and 46 long-term observers, which arrived in Zimbabwe earlier in July.

According to Castaldo, “The short-term observers will cover all ten provinces in both, urban and rural areas and together with the other EU EOM observers they will be the eyes and the ears of the mission on election day during polling, counting and collation of results.

“They will also pay attention to the election environment”, said Castaldo.

Castaldo, added that on the election day, the EU EOM will be reinforced by a delegation of the European Parliament and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe.

In total, the EU EOM will comprise about 150 observers from all 27 member states, as well as Canada, Norway and Switzerland.

Castaldo highlighted that the: “EU observers will be visiting many polling stations from the opening to the closing of the polls and follow also the collation of results.

“They will however not interfere in the process. They are here to observe and not to supervise.

“Although election day is an important element of our observation, the EU EOM is in Zimbabwe to assess all aspects of the elections over the entire duration of the process allowing for an impartial assessment of the entire election process.”

Castaldo will present the initial findings and conclusions of the mission two days after the elections.

The EU EOM will remain in Zimbabwe to observe also the post electoral environment and follow possible appeals and complaints after which a final report, with recommendations for future elections, will be published some two months after election day.

Zimbabwe goes to the polls this Wednesday.