EU maintains sanctions on Zimbabwe Defence Industries for another year  

By Staff Reporter

THE European Union has extended sanctions on Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI) by a further year.

An embargo on weapons that might be used against Zimbabweans and an assets freeze will remain until February 20, 2025, according to a statement released on Monday.

“The Council today (Monday) renewed its restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe for a further year, until 20 February 2025.

“The EU measures in place consist of an embargo on arms and equipment which might be used for internal repression, and a targeted assets freeze against one entity, Zimbabwe Defence Industries.”

ZDI was sanctioned alongside late President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

The entity was identified as a key enabler of Mugabe’s repressive state that disrespected basic human rights and went as far as sanctioning violence and killings of dissenting voices.

Efforts by his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who notably took power through a coup, to re-engage with the West and ensure removal of restrictions on ZDI and individuals within Zanu PF have not been successful.

His record has fallen into question, with questionable handling of elections, repression of opposition parties and stifling of civic space worsening it.

Adds the statement: “The EU will continue to closely follow developments in Zimbabwe, with a particular attention to the human rights situation and recalls its readiness to adapt the whole range of its policies accordingly.”