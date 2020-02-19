EU urges govt to act on rights violators

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE European Union (EU) has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to bring to book, perpetrators of human rights violations in the Harare administration’s efforts to remedy the country’s debilitating problems.

“Perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses should swiftly be brought to justice and the recommendations of the (former South African President Kgalema) Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry should be implemented without further delay,” EU said in a statement Monday.

“In addition, an inclusive national dialogue is key to finding structural and durable solutions to the challenges faced by Zimbabwe.”

The bloc said, “sound political and economic governance are paramount if the business and investment climate in Zimbabwe is to be improved, and inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development are to be achieved”.

“Seizing opportunities for real transformation would facilitate steps towards deeper re-engagement of the EU, based on mutual commitments and shared values in line with the 2030 Agenda, and focused on human rights, democracy, governance and the rule of law,” said EU.

EU went on to say that, the Economic Partnership Agreement, applied since 2012, remains a driver to attract both foreign and domestic investment.

To that end, the bloc has stepped up its support substantially since 2019 and the European Union (EU) remains ready to support the policies, as underlined in the Council Conclusions adopted on 22 January 2018.

“EU is ready to review the whole range of its policies at any time, when justified, based on developments in the country,” said the bloc.

“The EU will seek increased collaboration with international partners, most importantly the African Union, SADC and its member countries, and international financial institutions, who can play a key role by supporting Zimbabwe in enabling an inclusive dialogue and in accelerating progress in reforms.”

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing an acute humanitarian crisis, including a severe food security emergency, exacerbated by climate change.

The EU is supporting the people of Zimbabwe in various sectors, such as economic development, primary health care, resilience building, as well as through humanitarian assistance.