Euro 2020 Anxiety As Ex-Tottenham, Danish Star Eriksen Collapses On Turf

THE Euro 2020 Group B clash between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen Saturday evening has been cancelled after ex-Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, causing anxiety among both sets of players and fans in the stadium.

When he went down, his team-mates immediately rushed over to the player but then stepped aside as the doctors from the Danish bench hurried over.

He was simply returning a pass to a throw in taker but just fell forward as though he had lost consciousness.

“It’s incredibly disturbing that the doctors are pressing on his chest here,” said a media commentator who was watching the match.

“The Danish players are standing around Eriksen as medics treat him. A Finnish player walked away with hands over his face. This isn’t at all good. The stadium has gone silent. CPR and oxygen mask being administered to Eriksen.”