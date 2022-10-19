European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal

Spread This News

By Associated Press

MADRID: The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances.

The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that argued their rights as Barcelona members were being violated by clubs who had an unfair advantage, because of allegedly inefficient financial fair play rules in places such as France.

The European Court will decide whether the European Commission must accept the group as an interested party and open an investigation into its complaint of alleged unlawful state aid to PSG.

PSG has been owned since 2011 by Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, the state-run sovereign wealth fund in Qatar. PSG contracted Messi in 2021 on a free transfer after Barcelona was blocked by Spanish league finance rules from re-signing him.