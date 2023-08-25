European Parliament condemns arrest of 41 election monitors

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE European Parliament (EP) has condemned the arrest of 41 election observers from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) and Election Resource Centre (ERC).

The EP delegation currently in Zimbabwe for the general elections expressed great concern and demanded an immediate release saying they were exercising their constitutional right.

Andreas Schieder, head of the seven-member delegation of the European Parliament (EP) said:

“We also strongly condemn the raids that led to the arrest of these human rights defenders.”