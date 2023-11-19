Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THE government has trashed the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission’s (EOM) final report on Zimbabwe’s August harmonised elections saying it is misleading and biased.

During a press conference Saturday in Harare, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere told the media that the government had taken note of the report which he said sought to interfere with Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and warned the EU EOM that this would be rejected.

The EU-EOM Chief Observer, Fabio Massimo Castaldo in a virtual press conference said, “While election day was largely calm, it was assessed as disorderly. The process curtailed fundamental rights, overall, and lacked a level playing field, which was compounded by intimidation. During the post-electoral period, the EU EOM observed a climate of retribution.”

In response, Muswere, who was in the company of Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said, “The government takes note of the misleading and biased EU EOM 2023 harmonised election final report which seeks to impugn Zimbabwe’s democratic processes.

“The report focuses on a closed episode of our national political cycle. We should never allow this representation and misleading report which seeks to undermine our sovereignty.

“The report seeks to misrepresent the government’s adherence to the demands of the constitution in ensuring that the harmonised election was free and fair. The entire election fulfilled the tenets of our robust national democracy.”

Muswere accused the EU EOM of holding “irregular nocturnal meetings with opposition political players outside conventional election observation parameters.

“We know that the EU disbursed campaign funds to a particular opposition party in flagrant violation of the Political Parties Finances Act. We also have substantial evidence of the EU EOM’s clandestine operations with other Election Observer Missions (EOMs) for the purpose of manipulating their reports to discredit the election outcome.

“The government is aware of the colonial traditional reactionary aspersions of those perennially inclined to subvert the will of our people by misrepresenting facts about Zimbabwe’s political environment before, during, and after the elections.

He said elections were done according to the dictates of the laws of the land and no one raised any disputes after results were announced.

He added: “Section 93 of the constitution provides for the legal processes to be followed in the event that there are election disputes. However, after the announcement of the election results, there was no legal challenge to the process or the outcome of the election which gave legitimacy to the status–quo. The outcome and conclusion of the elections was decided by the people of Zimbabwe on the 23rd and 24th of August 2023 elections.”

The Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa said that he did not challenge the election result due to the “regime’s biased courts”.

The minister condemned the “unwarranted attack on the entire legal framework of the elections” adding that “The Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Amendment Bill did not get Presidential Assent resulting in its referral back to Parliament, therefore its perceived contentious provisions are still mere proposals.

“The PVO Bill cannot be cited as a restrictive piece of legislation when it does not exist. Further to this, the report suggests that prosecution of the criminality of the members of political players translates to political persecution.

“No one is above the law and our law will never be selectively applied to exonerate criminality. Being a political player does not provide one with the privilege of immunity. Like any other modern democracy, the independence and integrity of Zimbabwe’s judiciary is sacrosanct as opposed to the maligning allegations of the EU EOM Final Report.”

Muswere said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) complied with its constitutionally demanded duties in promoting voter registration, voter verification, and voter education which produced an inclusive, credible, free, and fair outcome as opposed to the findings of the EU-EOM final report.

“It must also be reiterated that the civil society and all social movements in Zimbabwe enjoy the constitutional benevolence of the freedom of association and expression.

“This is a prevailing reality which profoundly contradicts the report’s false projection of a restricted political environment in Zimbabwe in the run-up to the elections.”

Mangwana admitted that some things could have gone wrong but would be refined in the future as there was no “perfect democracy”.

“Government would refine some of the issues raised by the EU-EOM in its final report. There is no perfect democracy but interference will be rejected,” he said.

Ziyambi chipped in alleging the SADC and EU EOM reports were drafted by the same person intending to manipulate Zimbabwe’s election results the way they wanted.

“No one contested the election result from all political parties at the command centre. I was in the collation room.”