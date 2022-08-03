‘Even birds and trees have sex’ – says Mutsvangwa as he wades into Mnangagwa-Mutami rape saga

Spread This News

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZANU PF national spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa has sprang to the defence of top Zanu PF officials accused of child sex abuse, rape and infidelity, saying the alleged sleaze was a ploy by the opposition to destabilise the ruling party.

Australian-based socialite Susan Mutami hogged social media limelight, name-dropping senior Zanu PF members, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ex-state security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube and late Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, alleging she had sex with them.

More sensationally, Mutami accused Mnangagwa of having raped her when she was a minor, adding she had filed a report with police in Australia.

However, speaking during a Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held in Chinhoyi at the weekend, Mutsvangwa said opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, was behind the mudslinging in a bid to discredit Mnangagwa, who is Zanu PF’s presidential candidate in the 2023 harmonised elections.

“Even trees and birds have sex … this is what they want to preoccupy us with. We want to build the country, and not (get distracted by) stories on sleaze,” said Mutsvangwa, amid laughter from the crowd.

“Nelson (Chamisa) is cooking up allegations concerning issues between the sheets, and trading insults that this one had sex with so and so.

“The plot will not deter the ruling party from moving on with developmental programmes to turnaround the economy.”

The list of Zanu PF cadres who allegedly bedded Mutami also includes deputy mines minister, Polite Kambamura.

Independent Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa also had a fling with the socialite with whom he controversially had twins.

Mutsvangwa, a redeployed career diplomat, also dismissed there were divisions within Zanu PF’s presidium amid murmurs Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was angling to succeed Mnangagwa.

The former presidential advisor also insisted that the ruling party would not use violence and intimidation to win the forthcoming general elections.