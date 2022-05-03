‘Every game for me is the biggest game of my career’ – Bournemouth’s Zim international Zemura

By bournemouthecho.co.uk

WHEN you’re in your first full season as a senior player, every game is a big game – according to Cherries starlet Jordan Zemura.

Former Charlton youngster Zemura is expected to start in Cherries’ clash with Nottingham Forest this evening (kick-off 7pm), with both sides desperate for a key victory in the promotion battle.

Cherries know that a win ensures their return to the Premier League, whilst Forest require three points to leapfrog the hosts on goal difference.

After making his debut under Jason Tindall last campaign, the Zimbabwean international had to bide his time with fleeting moments on the pitch.

Since the arrival of Scott Parker as head coach in the summer, Zemura has become an established member of the first-team squad, only missing out either due to international duties or injuries.

Despite only being 22 and in his breakthrough season, the Lambeth-born left-back has still experienced do-or-die football matches, with Zemura rushed back during Zimbabwe’s African Cup of Nations games.

However, rather than stress about the pressures of Tuesday’s massive clash, Zemura is looking at the clash as just any other game.

Speaking to the club’s website, Zemura said: “Every game for me is the biggest game of my career because I haven’t played professional football for that long.

“For me, every moment of this season has been amazing and, of course, Tuesday is a big game, but you can’t read into it too much.

“You’ve just got to work harder than your opponent and see what happens.”

Whilst some young players may become overawed by their rapid rise, Zemura is keen to keep on absorbing knowledge via experience.

“I’m learning every single match,” restarted Zemura.

“Saturday (against Blackburn) was my 31st game this season and every single one is different.

“Some are more difficult than others, but I’ve enjoyed every moment.

“I’m learning every single day, I’m still young and I’m looking forward to the challenges that are coming up.”

After a comfortable victory on the road, Zemura is hoping that the fact Cherries’ final two games of the season are at home will help the side get over the line.

“We’re happy with our performance and we’ll take the three points,” continued the 22-year-old.

“But more importantly we’re ready for the next one. We’ll rest up, get ready and go again on Tuesday.

“It’ll be good to play in front of the Dean Court massive! It’ll be nice to see the fans and have them by our sides.

“It’s going to be important for us as we have two big games. They’re going to be our 12th man and we hopefully can get over the line and enjoy the moment.”