Everyone is geared up – says highly rated Nakamba as Warriors hunt Rwanda on Wednesday 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

ENGLISH Premiership outfit Luton Town’s highly rated midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has promised that everyone in Zimbabwe’s camp is geared up for their 2026 World Cup Qualifier clash against Rwanda on Wednesday.

Nakamba is part of Coach Baltemar Brito’s 23-man squad set to battle with The Wasps of Rwanda and Super Eagles of Nigeria at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda on 15 and 19 November.

Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Rwanda are in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Benin, regional neighbours South Africa and Lesotho.

“Everyone is geared up; we are pushing each other. Some of the guys just arrived, we are waiting for some more to get here,” said Nakamba.

“We are looking forward to the games, the first one against Rwanda. We all know international games are different from club-level games so we are focusing on giving everything in training and motivating each other to do the best for our country.”

Part of the Warriors team, largely its local entourage, flew to Rwanda over the past weekend where they lay in wait for mainly international players.

Having been suspended from international football for just about a year after government’s interference in football matters against FIFA statutes, Nakamba welcomed Zimbabwe’s readmission, indicating it was beneficial to younger players.

Added Nakamba: “I missed the AFCON last time, I think this is good for us, for youngsters who have a dream to represent the country. This can help those who also wish to play internationally.”

The Rwanda versus Zimbabwe match, one of nine fixtures meant to decide who graces World Cup finals in America, Mexico and Canada, kicks off at 3pm, Zimbabwean time.

Nigeria first takes on Lesotho before facing the Warriors next Sunday at the same venue.

South Africa plays Benin in Durban before shifting focus to Rwanda as Lesotho and Benin battle.