Evicted farmer in quandary, failing to access property

By Staff Reporter

EVICTED Ruwa white commercial farmer, Martin Grobler is failing to access his property after it was cordoned off by the new owner.

Grobler lost his farm on Friday last week after a ministry of lands official Ivy Rupande threw him out of the property with the help of police and the High Court sheriff.

He is now pondering his next move after all his belongings were thrown out of the farm.

Grobler has more than 120 employees who are now stranded and has hectares of tobacco plants which he was expecting to plant this Thursday.

The farmer also has more than 250 cattle to which he has nowhere to move.

After his eviction from the farm, the information ministry professed ignorance over the eviction saying government was not aware and would look into the issue.

Although Grobler, who now fears for his life following the incident, was not answering calls on his mobile phone, workers at the farm said everything was now in a mess.

“They came here and cordoned off the farm in his absence and he cannot enter. He cannot enter and we are confused about what we can do next because our future seems bleak here,” said one farm worker who did not want to be identified for fear of victimisation.

Reached for comment, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said she was in a Covid-19 task force meeting and could only respond to WhatsApp messages which she was sent but had not replied to by the time of going for press.

“You can send a message on my phone. I am in a task force meeting and will respond to you when the meeting is over,” Mutsvangwa said.