Ex-Bosso chairman Mhlope co-opted to ZIFA board

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has been co-opted into the ZIFA board following a meeting by the local football mother body’s recently reinstated executive c meeting in Harare on Friday.

The former Bosso chief Mhlophe was co-opted onto the ZIFA board together with Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza and PSL governor and Harare City chairperson Alois Masepe.

The co-option of the trio was amongst the major resolutions made by the ZIFA executive committee which was meeting for the first time since the lifting of their suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

ZIFA acting-president Gift Banda chaired the meeting which was also attended by his colleagues Sugar Chagonda, Farai Jere and women’s football boss Barbara Chikosi

The meeting also saw Chikosi assuming the role of referees’ committee chairperson, replacing Brighton Malandule whose mandate was revoked on April 23.

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and board member finance Philemon Machana, who were already suspended by the SRC also had their mandates revoked during the same meeting.

Other resolutions from Friday’s meeting include the association embarking on an internal process to deal with chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse’s continued absence from work.

The association has also requested a report from the constitutional review committee while also resolving to pay a courtesy call on all former ZIFA presidents.

The ZIFA board said a forensic audit of the football association’s accounts which is already underway will continue with full support from the executive committee and its findings will be publicised once the exercise is complete.

The resolutions by the ZIFA board come at a time when Zimbabwe is currently suspended by FIFA due to government interference following the suspension of the Kamambo-led board by the SRC in November last year.

While the ZIFA congress resolved to recall Kamambo and his colleagues who were fighting SRC’s suspension, FIFA recently revealed that only the reinstatement of the suspended individuals would result in the suspension being lifted.