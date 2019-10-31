Ex-Byo Mayor Kambarami in trouble again

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating suspended Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami and Ward 4 councillor, Silas Chigora for allegedly vandalising council property during violent protests which rocked City Hall following the ill-fated attempt to suspend Town Clerk, Christopher Dube.

In July this year, then Acting Mayor Kambarami suspended Dube over allegations of mismanaging council funds and abuse of office. Dube reacted angrily and claimed he was being targeted by an ethnic ‘Shona’ group, triggering violent demonstrations among pro-Dube residents.

Chigora and Kambarami were the targets of the protests in which the latter was reportedly injured.

Dube however filed an assault case against the two councillors after his abortive suspension.

Council also filed property destruction charges against the two councillors.

Kambarami and Chigora were set to appear in court on Wednesday to answer to the charges but the trial failed to take off after the State and the duo’s lawyers agreed to proceed by way of summons.

“The case was referred to police for further investigations. The State is not ready to prosecute because police investigations have not been completed. The case will however proceed by way of summons,” said a source at the Bulawayo Magistrate Courts.

City Mayor Solomon Mguni confirmed that a docket has been opened against Kambarami and Chigora for allegedly destroying the city’s property.

“I had also been summoned at the court today (Wednesday) to testify. The police also phoned me concerning the case but I told them that I have nothing to do with the case since I was not there when the incident happened,” said Mguni.

The mayor said it could be difficult to blame anyone for the destruction since there were many protesters who had besieged the City Hall when Dube was suspended.

“Councillors have got a right to be at the City Hall any time. You cannot charge the councillors on the basis that they were at the City Hall when the violence broke out,” said the Bulawayo Mayor.

Mguni reversed Dube’s suspension just a day after the attempt.