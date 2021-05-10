Ex-CAPS Utd And Young Warriors Star Butler Masango Dies

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FORMER CAPS United and Zimbabwe youth international midfielder Butler Masango has died.

He was 47.

Masango died in Johannesburg, South Africa, in the early hours of Monday morning after a short illness.

The former football star, who reportedly had a heart problem, was briefly hospitalised in Johannesburg at the beginning of this year and was recovering from home before his untimely death in the early hours of Monday morning.

Masango was part of the famous Zimbabwe Under-23 team which reached the final of the 1995 All-Africa Games held in Harare before losing to Egypt.

He is also fondly remembered for his brilliant performances for the national Under-23 side which almost qualified for the 1996 Olympics, only to narrowly miss out on the ticket to the global showpiece to a star studded Nigeria side which included the likes of Nigerian legends Jay Jay Okocha and Nwanko Kanu.

Butler Masango with Kaizer Motoung, the owner of South African side Kaizer Chiefs

Locally, Masango played for several topflight clubs CAPS United, Blackpool and Rufaro Rovers in the 1990s where he rubbed shoulders with fellow talented players such as Alois Bunjira, Stewart “Shutto” Murisa, twin brothers Cain and Abel Muteji and Gift “Umbro” Muzadzi just to mention a few.

After retiring from professional football in the early 2000s, the former CAPS United star was now based in Johannesburg, where he was running a football academy while also working as a talent scout for South African Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs.

Masango was also an intermediary for several players, including Warriors midfielder Thabani Kamusoko, whom he helped get a contract with Zambian football side ZESCO United in 2019.

Masango is survived by his wife Nyarai Pemba and six-year-old daughter Gladys. He also had two other kids from his previous marriage – Chido and Tino.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised and Masango’s body is likely to be repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial.