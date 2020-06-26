Ex-Chipangano commander leads protest against Chinese violence

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

ONCE feared Zanu PF youth boss, Jim Kunaka will lead a public protest against continued violence allegedly visited upon Zimbabwean workers by Chinese employers.

The demonstrations, organised under exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s Wabantu Movement, have been planned for 29 June.

The protest is against the “abuse, torture, ill treatment” of locals by their Chinese bosses.

Renewed resistance against Chinese employers was reinvigorated recently by the shooting and injuring of two Zimbabwean workers by their Gweru boss following a wage dispute.

Among those disgusted by the violence against countrymen is Kunaka, once leader of a Zanu PF vigilante group that terrorised mostly opposition MDC supporters. He has however publicly apologised for his sins.

In a letter submitted to the Chief Superintendent Officer Commanding Police Harare Suburban District, Jim Kunaka declared the movement was not requesting for permission to hold a demonstration but rather served the letter as a notice for such protest.

“We are consciously aware of the Statutory Instrument S.I. 83 of 2020 and we are going to conduct our peaceful demonstration observing social distancing and all members will be wearing face masks to avoid the spread of Covid-19,” read the letter.

“To this end, we are going to have marshals who, with the help of your office, maintain order, discipline and hygiene during the demonstration.

“This letter serves as a notification to your office, it is not a request for permission.”

Kunaka said they were seeking to hand over the petition to the President’s office and another one to the Chinese embassy in Harare.

He said protesters will assembly at Africa Unity Square and march to Mnangagwa’s Munhumutapa offices in central Harare to deliver the petition.

“The people will camp outside the President’s offices, two of our members will hand over the petition to the President.

“Once the President has received our petition, we will then proceed and march to the Chinese embassy to hand over another petition to the Ambassador,” said Kunaka.